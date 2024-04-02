How does the “buy before you sell” model differ from iBuyers and power buyers?
NEXA’s Grella sues Kortas over “secret, unauthorized” aircraft-related purchases
Virtual Demo Day
Daryl Fairweather on long-term trends affecting housing
BrokeragePeople Movers

JPAR Real Estate announces strategic promotions

The company has more than 3,800 agents across 75 offices

JPAR Real Estate, a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform, announced several strategic promotions and organizational changes within the brokerage on Monday.

“These appointments represent not just a shift in roles but a bold statement of our commitment to excellence, innovation and unparalleled service,” company president Chris Sears said in a statement. “With this exceptional team in place, we are poised to enter into a new era of growth, solidifying our position as a leader in the real estate industry.”

As of March 2024, JPAR has appointed Laura O’Connor to the position of chief operating officer; Tiffani Marroquin as the leader of nationwide franchise expansion efforts; Howard Ashkinos as vice president of strategic initiatives; Lisa Sennstrom as vice president of operations for the JPAR Affiliated Network; Scott Schafer as vice president of technology; and Anissa Kalbasky as creative director.

O’Connor was previously recognized as a Woman of Influence by HousingWire in 2023. JPAR boasts more than 3,800 agents in 75 offices across the country. 

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

magnifyingglasshouse_unsplash
Fairway’s reverse leadership talks course change and business in 2024 

Fairway’s reverse mortgage leadership talks about areas of focus to enhance the business and driving more industry engagement in 2024.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please