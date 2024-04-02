JPAR Real Estate announces strategic promotions

JPAR Real Estate, a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform, announced several strategic promotions and organizational changes within the brokerage on Monday.

“These appointments represent not just a shift in roles but a bold statement of our commitment to excellence, innovation and unparalleled service,” company president Chris Sears said in a statement. “With this exceptional team in place, we are poised to enter into a new era of growth, solidifying our position as a leader in the real estate industry.”

As of March 2024, JPAR has appointed Laura O’Connor to the position of chief operating officer; Tiffani Marroquin as the leader of nationwide franchise expansion efforts; Howard Ashkinos as vice president of strategic initiatives; Lisa Sennstrom as vice president of operations for the JPAR Affiliated Network; Scott Schafer as vice president of technology; and Anissa Kalbasky as creative director.

O’Connor was previously recognized as a Woman of Influence by HousingWire in 2023. JPAR boasts more than 3,800 agents in 75 offices across the country.