Jornaya’s Mike Eshelman to speak at HousingWire Annual Oct. 8

Consumer attitudes have changed significantly since the onset of the pandemic, and companies that are dealing with outdated perspectives — anything before March — are going to find it hard to connect.

That’s why we’ve invited Mike Eshelman, head of consumer finance at Jornaya, to speak at our HousingWire Annual event on Oct. 8. By understanding consumers’ most critical behaviors, mortgage professionals can strategize when and how consumers need them – not just in an era of volatility, but beyond. Eshelman will be joined by Rich Smith, chief marketing officer at Jornaya, to share never-before-seen research of consumer shopping behavior pre- and post-COVID on the panel entitled: The pandemic’s impact on consumer shopping behavior in mortgage and real estate.

With over 14 years of experience in consumer finance, Eshelman has extensive knowledge of lead generation and management, and how to leverage data sets to deliver desired results in the mortgage and personal loans industries. Eshelman was formally a board member of the LeadsCouncil as well as the Forbes Finance Council.

Today, Eshelman exercises his industry knowledge at Jornaya, a consumer journey insight platform that provides companies with a high-resolution view of the consumer buying journey. Partnering with over 30,000 websites, Jornaya has a unique view of consumer shopping behaviors in mortgage, insurance, auto, and education industries, which is transformed into actionable data to more efficiently acquire new customers, retain existing customers, and expand customer relationships.

HW Annual will feature other housing mavens, including Cindy Waldron, vice president of research and analytics at Freddie Mac, Trina Scott, chief diversity officer at Rock Ventures, Doug Duncan, senior vice president and chief economist at Fannie Mae, Ed DeMarco, president of the Housing Policy Council, Laurie Goodman, vice president of the Urban Institute, Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders and many more.

We’re focusing this virtual event on The Great Acceleration — the disruption speeding through the business landscape, upending traditional strategies and agendas for those in housing. We’ve got sessions on the future of regulation, increasing homeownership in underserved communities, green housing, capital market appetite by channel and much more.

