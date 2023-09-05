Join the ranks of some of the industry’s top leaders in tech innovation

HousingWire’s Tech Trendsetters award recognizes the top product and technology leaders who are essential in bringing innovative tech solutions to market for housing industry clients. Similar to the HousingWire TECH100 award, which honors the most innovative companies in mortgage and real estate tech, HW Tech Trendsetters recognizes the people who develop the technology and drive innovation for their mortgage and real estate clients.

Last year, HousingWire’s selection committee selected 75 impressive tech leaders whose tech advancements and industry progress are forever changing the housing economy.

Chief innovation officer Calvin Powell has led First American Data & Analytics ‘ data modernization efforts over the past 10 years. He played a key role in the technical development and enhancement of the company’s solutions including the technical development of industry-leading property search platforms, fraud detection solutions, next generation AVMs and title search platforms.

Jessica Thorud, VP of product management at Xome works to bring different groups together toward a common goal, all while optimizing every dollar available. She has built roadmaps and established new requirements for the company's home search and data services product lines, led the development and delivery of an executive dashboard supporting critical software migration and title line-of-business sale, partnered with the Xome marketing team to develop and execute award-winning enhancements to Xome.com to name a few.

Joni Meyerowitz, chief operating office at @properties has principal oversight of @properties' technology function including pl@tform, the firm's proprietary brokerage-tech software, which enables digital management of all aspects of the client relationship and real estate transaction through a single integrated system.

Mark Kulak, SVP of Application Development at United Wholesale Mortgage has been a key leader in pushing out the company's largest innovations in the past two years. He led the creation and launch of BOLT, a software that allows our clients to get from initial submission to approval in 15 minutes, which required the creation of cutting-edge technology, leveraging optical character recognition to automatically classify documents, extract data and let clients move through the initial loan underwrite independently.

Take a look at the full list of 2022 Tech Trendsetters and nominate a tech leader from your organization for a chance to make it on this year’s list.