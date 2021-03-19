Jennifer Watson Laws promoted to HW Media’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations

Clayton Collins, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Diego Sanchez, Chief Operating Officer, of HW Media, are proud to announce the promotion of Jennifer Watson Laws to Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations.

Watson Laws joined HousingWire in 2016 as National Sales Director and was promoted to Vice President of Sales and Revenue Operations in 2019. Watson Laws was also named as one of Folio’s Top Women in Media in 2020.

Under her leadership, the HousingWire sales team has experienced tremendous success as well as growth. When Watson Laws joined in 2016, she took on the management of three account executives. Since then, her team has expanded to include 11 account executive, sales strategy and client success professionals. She paved the way for the sales team to reach new heights and achieve double-digit revenue growth in each of the last two fiscal years. She also serves as a mentor for many within the HW Media organization.

On top of her guidance of the HousingWire team, Watson Laws has implemented her successful sales and operations strategies with the two other HW Media brands, FinLedger and RealTrends. Her expertise in the media industry is evident and will only continue to expand from here.

“Jennifer is a treasured and trusted member of our executive team,” says HW Media COO, Diego Sanchez. “She has built her team into a media and event sales powerhouse. We’re going to acquire more publishing brands like RealTrends because we know we can leverage Jennifer’s sales and operations platform to turbocharge growth.”

In her new role, Watson Laws will now oversee the sales and operations strategies for all three HW Media brands including client success and ad operations. She will also continue to identify product opportunities and develop go-to-market strategies.

“I am thrilled to be an integral part of such an amazing company!” states Watson Laws. “We’ve accomplished so much in the last 4 years and have so many opportunities on the horizon. HW Media continues to thrive on being at the forefront of news and information for key sectors and I am excited to be able to work with all of our clients to maximize their reach and authority to our valued readers.”

Watson Laws has over 22 years of experience in advertising and marketing. She has a BS in Business Administration from the University of Arizona and is currently serving on the advisory board for the University of Houston’s Bauer College of Business Customer Experience Program.