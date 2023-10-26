Judge denies HomeServices’ motion for ‘judgment as a matter of law’ in Sitzer suit

Jason Christie returns to Compass in NYC

Prior to rejoining Compass, Christie spent two years at Serhant

New York City luxury agent Jason Christie has returned to Compass after two years at Serhant, the company announced on Thursday.

Christie specializes in luxury real estate in Manhattan and the Bronx. He is also the founder of  “Agents of Color,” a national referral network for BIPOC real estate professionals. 

Christie said he returned to the brokerage because of its technology, agent network and culture.

“Compass’s client-centric service is incomparable to other brokerages,” Christie said in a statement. “And on top of that, the platform allows for a user-friendly experience on behalf of both the client and the broker.” 

Christie aims to transform the Compass Harlem office into a “central hub” for real estate agents to expand their presence in the neighborhood.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jason back to Compass,” Gordon Golub, Compass’s tri-state regional vice president said. “I have known Jason for many years. He is not only a pro at his craft, he is an incredible human being that truly embodies our culture and values.”

Prior to joining Serhant, Christie was with Compass from 2018 to 2021.

