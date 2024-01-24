January Demo Day: Digital Lending Platform

AutomatIQ Borrower from CoreLogic provides verification data and decision analysis all in one platform
Blue Sage: Digital Lending Platform

Our Digital Lending Platform is a multi-channel, end-to-end digital mortgage solution that provides a superior experience for lenders and customers. API-centric and based on consumer data models, our platform focuses on innovation, automation, and business transformation. From application through servicing, our platform drives efficiency and ensures compliance and scalability.

Robust flagship LOS and mobile apps for borrowers, loan officers, correspondents, and brokers. Plus, standalone solutions for settlement agents, servicers, and document management.

API-centric architecture that seamlessly integrates with any third-party service or legacy system. Automated service ordering based on system or user events.

Simple and easy to use configuration change management tools enabling clients to quickly add, update, and modify the overall behavior of the platform.

