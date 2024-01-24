January Demo Day: AutomatIQ Borrower Income Analysis

CoreLogic: AutomatIQ Borrower Income Analysis
AutomatIQ Borrower Income Analysis is an API-enabled, intuitive workflow solution for automating, analyzing, and calculating borrowers’ income. It now offers a fully integrated experience with Fannie Mae’s income calculator tool and Freddie Mac AIM for Rep and Warrant certification. As a result, lenders can increase certainty in loan quality and are also eligible for rep and warrant relief for self-employment income calculation, reducing repurchase risk.
Product Fast Facts
It facilitates 25-100% productivity gain across the income calculation workflow, reducing time and costs.
Fully integrated with Freddie Mac’s AIM and Fannie Mae’s Income Calculator for Rep and Warrant Relief.
An intuitive user experience and a wizard driven solution to provide a guided, step-by-step task list for LO and underwriters to reduce human-error.