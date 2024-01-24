January Demo Day: AutomatIQ Borrower Income Analysis

CoreLogic: AutomatIQ Borrower Income Analysis

AutomatIQ Borrower Income Analysis is an API-enabled, intuitive workflow solution for automating, analyzing, and calculating borrowers’ income. It now offers a fully integrated experience with Fannie Mae’s income calculator tool and Freddie Mac AIM for Rep and Warrant certification. As a result, lenders can increase certainty in loan quality and are also eligible for rep and warrant relief for self-employment income calculation, reducing repurchase risk.

Product Fast Facts

#1 It facilitates 25-100% productivity gain across the income calculation workflow, reducing time and costs. #2 Fully integrated with Freddie Mac’s AIM and Fannie Mae’s Income Calculator for Rep and Warrant Relief. #3 An intuitive user experience and a wizard driven solution to provide a guided, step-by-step task list for LO and underwriters to reduce human-error.