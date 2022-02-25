Here’s the key to being an empowered real estate professional in 2022
Here’s the key to being an empowered real estate professional in 2022
HousingWire Magazine: February 2022
HousingWire Magazine: February 2022
Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Greg Schwartz on fixing the purchase mortgage experience
Greg Schwartz on fixing the purchase mortgage experience
Mortgage

Interactive Mortgage to lay off 51 amid heavy losses

California lender has laid off 128 workers over the past year

California-based mortgage lender WinnPointe Corporation, doing business as Interactive Mortgage, has started a reduction in its workforce of around 180 employees, after suffering more than $1 million dollars in losses.  

The company announced that, in the last 12 months, it laid off 128 employees, including underwriters, loan officers, processors, administrative and funders. However, pink slips will start arriving to more 51 employees by April 7.

WinnPointe sent a Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification (WARN) to the California Employment Development Department in early February disclosing its layoff plans.

“In part due to the economic collapse triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the dramatic recent increase in interest rates, the company has suffered more than a million dollars in losses,” the lender said in the WARN notice.

According to the company, which is helmed by Evette DeLong, the layoffs are permanent and will continue to happen as determined by the needs of management.

“The decision on who to layoff will not be based exclusively on seniority, but we may use seniority as a basis.”  

The company did not return HousingWire’s request for a comment.

According to the WARN notice, 128 employees have been laid off over the last year, including six underwriters, 20 LOs, 26 processors, 51 admins, and 25 funders. Of the 51 employees who will be laid off in April, three are underwriters, 15 are LOs, 11 are processors, 19 are admins, and three are funders, the WARN notice says.

The company says on its website that it provides a “full range of low-rate options: FHA, VA, and conventional loans for purchase and refinances.”

The layoffs at Interactive Mortgage are but one example of the recent bloodletting in the mortgage business. Homepoint, the nation’s second-largest wholesale lender, laid off about 10% of its employees last summer to control rising expenses. Consumer direct lender Wyndham Capital Mortgage announced the layoff of 35 LOs in January, while refi shops Better.com and Interfirst mortgage both laid off significant portions of their workforces. Santander Bank announced earlier this month that it would be shutting down its mortgage lending business and laying off its divisional staff.

Those industry layoffs mostly occurred before mortgage rates really jumped in February. The average 30-year-fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.89% for the week ending Feb. 24, compared to 2.97% at the same time last year. Borrowers not buying points are seeing rates in the low-to-mid 4% range.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

HW+ Federal Reserve
Ukraine conflict could lead to lower mortgage rates in short-term

Experts expect inflation will be exacerbated by the conflict, especially in light of sanctions on Russia, an oil-producing nation.

Feb 24, 2022 By

Latest Articles

Closeup financial chart with uptrend line candlestick graph in stock market on blue color monitor background
Ocwen delivers $18M profit in 2021

Lender and servicer Ocwen improved its performance in 2021, despite a deterioration in its earnings during the last three months of the year.

Feb 25, 2022 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please