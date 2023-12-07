Incenter rebrands, changes up leadership 

Incenter Mortgage Advisors (IMA) has rebranded and changed its leadership to reflect the offering of a broader set of capital markets services.

The company, which helped organize over $2 trillion in mortgage-servicing rights (MSRs), changed its brand name to Incenter Capital Advisors. It will emphasize corporate strategy and capital markets activities in different asset classes, institutions and balance sheet types.

Amid the changes, founder Tom Piercy will take the chief growth officer role. JB Long, who joined parent company Incenter Lender Services in July as chief revenue officer, will be the company’s president.

Before Incenter, Long spent 26 years at EverBank/TIAA Bank, where he was one of the earliest executives at the financial institution. He was also an executive vice president of capital markets at Ocwen Financial Corporation.

“Our clients are turning to the capital markets to proactively seek out broader customer offerings, pricing dislocations, higher-yielding assets, and portfolio growth,” Long said in a statement. “These markets also offer protections against today’s headwinds, including interest rate risk, capital and liquidity requirements, and stringent regulations.”

Bruno Pasceri, the president of parent company Incenter Lender Services, said Incenter Capital Advisors provides clients a “new competitive advantage.”

The company’s solutions include transactions such as structured hedging and M&As; analytics and reporting on dashboards and key performance indicators; advisory solutions on product and service development; and specialty solutions such as lending as a service.

In May, HousingWire reported that Incenter launched a new digital MSR exchange, known as eMSR Exchange, which connects buyers and sellers of co-issue flow offerings online and provides pricing 24/7.