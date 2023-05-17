Incenter Diligence Solutions expands services for MSR buyers, sellers

Incenter Diligence Solutions, a provider of due diligence and document management services for the mortgage industry, announced on Wednesday that it has expanded offerings for the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) trading market.

These new offerings complement the trading services provided by Incenter Mortgage Advisors, which is another member of the Incenter LLC family of companies focused on improving mortgage operations.

“In an active trading market, participants must be able to quickly identify and manage their short-term and long-term risks so that they can transfer assets with agility and seize new revenue opportunities,” said Pamela Hamrick, president of Incenter Diligence Solutions. “Incenter Diligence is streamlining obstacle-ridden diligence processes without making them cookie-cutter. We are customizing each engagement to address the unique goals, strategies, and best-execution practices of every client.”

Incenter Diligence’s due diligence team creates a tailored review scope for each buyer or seller based on factors such as seasoning, geography, performance, and other key portfolio attributes. The firm also offers individualized reporting and document delivery services.

These services encompass various MSR-related tasks, including acquisition reviews, data to document validation, compliance reviews, document inventory, trailing document reconciliation, servicing boarding audits, and pay history reviews.

In situations where loan servicing institutions are selling the servicing rights to thousands of loans at once, it becomes crucial to identify any potential issues that could affect the long-term collectability of these assets. Incenter Diligence addresses this need through its document management solutions, which involve scanning and automated data extraction using advanced technology.

This process allows for the rapid ingestion of all loan files, scraping critical data from the documents, and identifying discrepancies and omissions.

“Buyers and sellers need a diligence firm that can customize reporting in a timely manner. Sellers also benefit from a system for maintaining data consistency to ensure that they have all the elements regulators require—for CCAR purposes, for example. Our clients consider Incenter Diligence an invaluable partner in both these areas,” Tom Piercy, managing director of Incenter Mortgage Advisors, said.

Additionally, Incenter Diligence aims to enhance sellers’ visibility into their assets by transforming “information blobs” that contain hundreds of pages of variously formatted loan documents into one clearly indexed, easy-to-search resource in a single format.

Incenter Diligence Solutions provides due diligence and document management services for the mortgage industry, enabling originators and investors to streamline operations, reduce risks, and capitalize on growth opportunities with speed and agility. The firm specializes in supporting the MSR trading ecosystem and tailors its review scope and document delivery services to clients’ unique requirements.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.