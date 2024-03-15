ICE Mortgage Technology’s Sara Holtz joins Optimal Blue as CMO

Optimal Blue has brought on Sara Holtz, former vice president of demand marketing and communications at ICE Mortgage Technology, as chief marketing officer (CMO).

Holtz will drive unified marketing and communications strategies to advance Optimal Blue’s business priorities and further extend the company’s influence, Optimal Blue said on Friday.

Sara Holtz

“I am energized by the opportunity to build on the company’s momentum to drive meaningful transformation for Optimal Blue’s valued clients and the borrowers they serve,” said Holtz in a prepared statement.

She brings more than 20 years of experience to the position, with her latest stint at ICE Mortgage Technology involving leading strategy of software as a service (SaaS) lead generation and collaborating with product, sales and corporate teams to generate sales opportunities.

Holtz’s career includes five years as senior director of internal communications at Ellie Mae, which was acquired by ICE in 2020. Holtz is HousingWire’s 2023 HW Marketing Leader award recipient.

“She has a track record of proven leadership, and she will play an integral role as we continue to expand our position as the leader in mortgage secondary marketing technology,” said Scott Smith, interim CEO of Optimal Blue.

Optimal Blue, a provider of secondary market solutions and actionable data services, was acquired by Constellation Software in July as Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and Black Knight looked for a feasible path to guarantee the merger deal.

Optimal Blue’s platform supports functions for originators and investors to automate and optimize core processes related to product, pricing, and eligibility, hedge analytics, mortgage servicing rights valuation and loan trading.

About 68% of the top 500 mortgage lenders in the country use the company’s products, according to Optimal Blue.