HW+ Member Spotlight: Jeff Thompson

This week’s HW+ member spotlight features Jeff Thompson, CEO at Windermere Group One.

HW Media: What is your current favorite HW+ article and why?

Jeff Thompson: I greatly appreciate the Daily Update that shows up everyday in my email. I am also excited about your partnership with RealTrends. I have been a fan of Steve Murray and his team for over 15 years.

HW Media: What’s your favorite benefit from your HW+ membership and/or why are you enjoying the HW+ community?

Jeff Thompson: My favorite benefit from HousingWire are the articles from Logan Mohtashami. I appreciate his insight and his passion for the real estate and mortgage business.

HW Media: What has been your biggest learning opportunity?

Jeff Thompson: My biggest learning opportunity was when I was appointed as a Commissioner to the Washington State Real Estate Commission. I served 12 years and learned so much about the Department of Licensing and our Washington Realtor Association. Although, I will say that I learn something new every day. This business is ever changing and that is probably one of the attractive things about being a owner of a real estate office.

HW Media: What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Jeff Thompson: The best piece of advice I’ve ever received was from my father. We didn’t have a lot growing up and my father wasn’t a big conversationalist, but when I was working two jobs to pay for college, he told me “always do more than you are paid to do and you will be the last person they want to let go.” My dad worked two jobs most of his life. My work ethic is because of him.

HW Media: When do you feel like a success in your job?

Jeff Thompson: I feel like a success at my job when I see an agent or a member of our staff achieve success. I have the opportunity every day to work with some amazing people. Watching them succeed and be able to give back to our community and to provide for their families, while helping people start their path to financial wealth, never gets old. We believe strongly in homeownership as a path to financial freedom.

Our company’s mission statement is “Unlocking the power of Ownership.” Our mission is twofold, not just unlocking the power of homeownership but also the power of owning your own life. We like to look at our future ten years out. Our decisions today should be viewed through a lens looking ten years into the future. Keeps excitement in our lives.

HW Media: What keeps you up at night and why?

Jeff Thompson: What keeps me up at night is the level of competency in our real estate profession. We have made it too easy to get a license (at least in Washington State), we don’t require any level of production from agents and continuing education is far too easy.

I have a daughter and a grandson in real estate and I want them to have as great of a career as I have had. But if we don’t improve our education, training and professionalism, the public will soon not see any value in hiring us.

HW Media: What’s one thing that people aren’t paying attention to that you think they should be paying attention to?

Jeff Thompson: The one big thing that people aren’t paying attention to is the continued increase in lack of affordability for first-time homebuyers. We need to get the local governments involved in the development process and work to get collaboration between the developer, builder, listing real estate company and local government, so we can keep the cost down and provide owner occupied affordable housing.

All parties need to agree to make the process easier, smoother and faster and then agree to all make a little less profit. I know, maybe I am just dreaming.

To become an HW+ member, click here.

To view past issues of our HW+ exclusive HousingWire Magazine, go here.