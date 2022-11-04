HW+ Member Spotlight: Aaron Smith￼

This week’s HW+ member spotlight features Aaron Smith, vice president at sales at Next Door Photos.

HW Media: What is your current favorite HW+ article and why?

Aaron Smith: I love everything RealTrends. It helps cut through the noise of the market and shows you what teams, agents and brokerages are at the top. It really helps us understand who is driving innovation in the local markets.

HW Media: With HousingWire Annual right around the corner, which session are you looking forward to this year?

Aaron Smith: I am really looking forward to the session on margin compression.

HW Media: What do you think you most useful tech tool is?

Aaron Smith: It sounds funny, but data centers like Redfin’s and others. It helps forecasting and understanding the market so much easier!

HW Media: What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Aaron Smith: Lead people the way they need to be led, not the way you want to lead.

HW Media: What are 2-3 trends that you’re closely following?

Aaron Smith: With desktop appraisals becoming more and more the norm, I am interested to see how technology will keep pace and utilize things like 3D and video more often.

HW Media: What keeps you up at night and why?

Aaron Smith: Affordability and interest rates. With record highs of equity value and rising costs and rates, people will move less. Our business thrives when people feel free to move, and I am concerned that will be negatively affected for longer than a few months.

To join fellow HW+ members at HousingWire Annual in Scottsdale, Arizona Oct. 3-5, go here to register.

To become an HW+ member, click here.