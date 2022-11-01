HW Annual 2022: HW Media Update

Starting in 2018, HW Media started focusing on events for marketers with Engage Marketing. In 2022 this tradition was continued with the Marketing Leader Success Summit at HousingWire Annual in Scottsdale. In this update Clayton Collins and Jennifer Laws talk about HW Media, our audience, the growth that HW Media has experienced in the past few years and how that matters to marketers. This session reviews how our audience consumes content, the best ways to engage with our audience, and we can help you bring knowledge.