HUD’s green retrofitting program issues $173M in grants and loans

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Thursday announced $173.8 million in new grant and loan awards under the Green and Resilient Retrofit Program (GRRP), which brings the level of total funding awarded under it to $544 million, now comprising more than 50% of the full allocation.

Speaking in Chicago on Thursday, Acting HUD Secretary Adrianne Todman announced the new funding alongside the city’s mayor, Brandon Johnson, at a community that was a awarded an $11.76 million grant under the GRRP program.

These grants and loans “will support energy efficiency and climate resilience renovations at 25 properties participating in HUD’s multifamily project-based rental assistance programs for low-income individuals, families, and seniors,” HUD explained. “Retrofitting these homes will reduce their carbon emissions, make them more resilient to extreme weather events, and advance the president’s housing and clean energy agenda, ensuring affordable housing stays affordable for residents and building owners across the nation.”

States with beneficiaries for this round of funding include Colorado, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon and Washington, according to HUD.

Given the impact of recent climate events, these awards and loans are aimed at helping more low-to-moderate income Americans feel comfortable in their homes according to John Podesta, senior advisor to the president for international climate policy.

“Today’s awards from [HUD] will boost the quality of life for thousands of moderate- and low-income American families by making their homes safer and more comfortable,” Podesta stated.

GRRP provides funding to properties with “the highest need for climate resilience and utility efficiency upgrades,” HUD explained. “The 25 properties receiving comprehensive awards today represent a mix of property sizes, affordable housing program participation, and energy efficiency and climate resilience needs.”

The full list of grantees is available in an Excel file which can be downloaded from HUD’s website.