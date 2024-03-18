HUD to bring back Innovative Housing Showcase to National Mall in June

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Monday announced that it would be bringing its Innovative Housing Showcase back to the National Mall in Washington, D.C., this June. The event is designed to highlights housing solutions and “advancements in housing design, technology and sustainability.”

Taking place on June 7-9, the event is open to the public and will offer an opportunity “to raise awareness of innovative and affordable housing designs and technologies that have the potential to increase housing supply, lower the cost of construction, increase energy efficiency and resilience, and reduce housing expenses for owners and renters,” HUD explained in a news release.

Coming on the heels of a new commitment to housing solutions as outlined by President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address earlier this month, the event is designed to highlight a wider effort by housing professionals and stakeholders to impact housing access, availability and sustainability. The event will also feature interactive exhibits, including full-sized prototype homes and other technology demonstrations.

HUD expects as many as 4,000 people, “including policymakers, housing industry representatives, media, and the public,” to attend the event across all three days.

“The Innovative Housing Showcase is a testament to our nation’s unwavering commitment to moving the housing sector forward,” HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a statement. “The future of housing is innovative. The Showcase provides a unique opportunity to explore technologies that can make housing more affordable and more resilient, while bringing industry leaders and the public together on creative solutions to the challenges facing our communities.”

Technological advancement is key to improving housing across the country, which is why it’s important to highlight advancements in a public setting, according to Solomon Greene, principal deputy assistant secretary for policy development and research (PD&R) at HUD.

“HUD and its Office of [PD&R] have supported innovation in housing and building technologies since the beginning, and these investments have contributed to changes in building codes, improvements in industry practice, and most importantly, lower housing costs for American families,” Greene said. “The Showcase continues that tradition, featuring the latest technologies and designs that can help meet the nation’s growing housing affordability and climate resilience needs.”

HUD recently posted a notice in the Federal Register to solicit exhibitors for the event, with final applications due March 29. Exhibitors and other programming details are expected in May.