HUD finally confronts decades of staffing shortages

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced it has filled another round of positions, as it confronts decades of staffing shortages.

“These talented and diverse individuals join HUD ready to deliver results for the American people by tackling our nation’s housing challenges to build a stronger, more equitable America,” the agency said in a press release.

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge assumed the top post at the agency at a time when it was already battling long-term and increasingly dire staff shortages.

A 2018 HUD Inspector General report found that “constant turnover and extended vacancies” had hobbled the agency’s management and business functions. “HUD could not fill essential positions with officials who stayed long enough to implement a vision and effect sustained positive changes,” the report’s authors concluded.