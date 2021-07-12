Your Borrowers Want Digital Closings – But Are Their Loans e-Eligible?
Your Borrowers Want Digital Closings – But Are Their Loans e-Eligible?

Join our upcoming webinar for a conversation reviewing the five factors of determining the digitization of closings and each loan.

Steve Murray on the housing shortage and the “CEO trap”
Steve Murray on the housing shortage and the “CEO trap”

In this episode, Steve Murray discusses the CEO trap and what brokerage leaders need to know about the next big move in real estate technology. Murray also examines the nation’s current housing inventory shortage.

Preparing for millions of minority homebuyers
Preparing for millions of minority homebuyers

According to the Urban Institute, all future homeownership growth will come from non-White households, with Hispanics accounting for 70% of homeownership growth over the next 20 years.

How can servicers best support homeowners as they reach maximum forbearance?
How can servicers best support homeowners as they reach maximum forbearance?

Learn about the challenges servicers are navigating and how they can set themselves and their homeowners up for success as people reach the end of their maximum forbearance.

Politics & Money

HUD finally confronts decades of staffing shortages

Secretary Fudge said in March that the agency was "thousands of people short"

HW+ HUD

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced it has filled another round of positions, as it confronts decades of staffing shortages.

“These talented and diverse individuals join HUD ready to deliver results for the American people by tackling our nation’s housing challenges to build a stronger, more equitable America,” the agency said in a press release.

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge assumed the top post at the agency at a time when it was already battling long-term and increasingly dire staff shortages.

A 2018 HUD Inspector General report found that “constant turnover and extended vacancies” had hobbled the agency’s management and business functions. “HUD could not fill essential positions with officials who stayed long enough to implement a vision and effect sustained positive changes,” the report’s authors concluded.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    Biden homebuyer tax credit
    Biden renews push for housing in infrastructure plan

    President Joe Biden said this week that he planned to make an “historic investment” in affordable housing, by building and rehabilitating more than two million homes.

    Jul 09, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    hand-money-HW
    For housing, look at bonds over MBS or federal debt

    When we think about MBS, it’s the historical downtrend in bond yields that matters, not federal debt and not tapering. HW+ Premium Content

    Jul 12, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please