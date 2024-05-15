HUD announces $1.1B to fund tribal housing and community development

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Wednesday announced that the Biden administration has approved a record $1.1 billion in funding for the Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) program, and an additional $75 million funding opportunity for the Indian Community Development Block (ICDBG) program to “support housing and community development projects.”

The funding marks a sharp rise in federal support for tribal housing programs, according to HUD acting secretary Adrianne Todman, who announced the award when hosting the Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee at HUD headquarters at the Robert C. Weaver Federal Building in Washington, D.C.

“By prioritizing funding and support for housing in Tribal communities, HUD is living up to its mission of ensuring that everyone in this country has access to affordable housing options,” she said. “As we commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Indian Community Development Block Grant program, we are investing in the continued health of Tribal communities across our country.

“Today’s announcement emphasizes the Biden-Harris administration’s dedication to strengthening the Nation-to-Nation relationship with Tribes and making key investments in Indian Country,” she added.

The IHBG program is typically the vehicle through which the federal government provides housing support to tribal communities. The $1.1 billion figure marks a 40% increase in funding over 2023 levels, and it represents “the largest ever funding investment in Indian housing,” according to HUD. “Funding can be used for affordable housing activities including new housing construction, rehabilitation, and housing services, and more.”

The additional $75 million going to the ICDBG program provides “assistance in developing viable American Indian and Alaska Native communities,” HUD explained. “Projects in Indian Country tend to focus on affordable housing rehabilitation, and construction of community buildings and infrastructure” for eligible grantees.

Last month, HUD announced a new rule aimed at bolstering the department’s Section 184 Indian Housing Loan Guarantee program, with the goal to increase lender participation and ensure access to potential Native American beneficiaries.