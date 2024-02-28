Howard Hanna partners with Zillow on AI tool for agents 

Independent brokerage Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has partnered with Zillow’s ShowingTime+ to allow agents in the Cleveland and Pittsburgh areas to leverage the Listing Showcase tool.

Launched in June 2023, Listing Showcase is an AI-powered listing tool available exclusively on Zillow. It enables agents to differentiate themselves through original presentations of their brand and properties using features such as high-resolution hero images and interactive floor plans.

Listing Showcase also allows agents to customize their listings to their liking to help attract more interest from buyers. According to Zillow, homes on Listing Showcase are 10% more likely to go pending within 30 days than others.

“Howard Hanna is thrilled to kick off 2024 with our exclusive Listing Showcase offering,” Howard “Hoby” Hanna IV, CEO of Howard Hanna, said in a statement. “Listing Showcase is a game changer for our business, providing powerful exposure and amplified visibility for our agents’ listings on Zillow. This is a huge benefit for buyers, sellers and Howard Hanna agents alike.”



Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is named in the Gibson commission lawsuit, as well as in a bevy of copycat commission lawsuits that emerged in January.