How to build a comprehensive real estate online presence

First impressions matter, especially in the luxury real estate market. And often your first impression as a brokerage or an agent is your online presence.



A well-designed and captivating digital platform instantly conveys professionalism, credibility and exclusivity — and the opposite can turn customers away. From your website to your social media platforms, setting a high standard creates a lasting positive impression on potential clients.

Here are a few pointers to keep in mind for building out your digital presence — whether you’re a solo agent or a global brokerage.

Keep your online presence on brand

Choose a clean and sophisticated design that reflects the essence of luxury real estate and your existing brand. Incorporate high-quality images, elegant typography and a color palette that exudes luxury. Trust your instincts, but generally avoid flat, bright colors or busy patterns.



Make sure your website is easy to navigate and mobile-friendly for a seamless user experience. In our recent website relaunch, we included new video assets, imagery and informative pages that are adaptable by location, including property measurement options.



If you plan to expand into global markets, consider adding property measurement, currency conversions and language options for international users. The key is to adapt to how your business grows.

Showcase stunning visuals

When it comes to the online realm, there is so much visual competition. You have to work to grab people’s attention. Your platform should highlight the beauty of your luxury properties through high-resolution photos and videos.



Make sure that the visuals capture the unique features, exquisite details and breathtaking views of each property. To add a more immersive element, consider incorporating virtual tours or 3D walkthroughs to give potential buyers an up-close experience.

Provide detailed property information

Luxury homebuyers are often meticulous in their decision-making process. Ensure your platform includes comprehensive and accurate information about each property, such as floor plans, amenities, location details and nearby attractions. Emphasize the unique selling points and top-notch features that make each property truly exceptional.

Incorporate a blog or magazine-style content

Make your website a place not just for active clients, but potential clients. Prioritize the inclusion of engaging and informative articles related to luxury real estate. Create — or share links to — content that educates and inspires potential buyers. This can include articles on interior design trends, tips for hosting lavish events or showcasing stunning architectural designs.



Sharing content that educates and inspires helps establish your expertise and reinforces your position as a trusted luxury real estate professional (or brokerage). Content plays the long game. You never know when a longtime reader or website visitor will shift from casual clicker to client.

Remember, a compelling online platform serves as a vital digital representation of your brand and showcases the exceptional properties your team represents. Plus, it allows you to create a standout identity in a highly competitive market and differentiate yourself from other brokerages.



Take your business to the next level by going back to the basics. Create a beautiful and well-developed space that provides value to your customers.



Rainy Hake Austin is president of The Agency.