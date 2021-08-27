How do we bring in the next generation of mortgage professionals?

Mortgages changed my life. Like most mortgage industry professionals, I fell into the business. Most of us don’t grow up telling everyone that we want to change the world by selling, processing, underwriting and closing mortgages. Unless, perhaps, you are my five-year-old daughter and six-year-old son. They both make it known that they will “do mortgages with mom” while they build skyscrapers and run the country. Maybe they were born with mortgages in their blood.

Throughout my earlier years in school, elementary and middle, math always came easy to me. During high school, I continued to excel and enjoy math. I opted for every AP math class I could and during my era, we had an accounting elective that I sought after. I remember that class vividly to this day.

I loved it and that was not a word I threw around casually when it came to academics. That was my junior year of high school. When college applications came around and you had to select a major (for context, I was 17 and could not decide what I was going to wear that day), I checked off the accounting box.

I went on to graduate from Northeastern University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration and a concentration in Accounting. Graduating in late 2009, which was not an ideal time to join the workforce, I Initially intended to sit for the certified public accountant exam, but after thorough research and understanding of what my life would look like working for a “Big Four”, I was not convinced. I didn’t want to put more hours into school, studying and an office.