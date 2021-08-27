Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on September 2nd to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in loan origination and valuation.

Home sales beat estimates: no housing crash in sight
Home sales beat estimates: no housing crash in sight

NAR's existing home sales data beat estimates in July, demonstrating once again that there is no housing crash coming, despite what social media says.

Bill Dallas on combating margin compression
Bill Dallas on combating margin compression

Today’s HousingWire Daily episode features a crossover episode Housing News. In this episode, HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler interviews Bill Dallas, the president of Finance of America.

Keep Up With the Latest Third Party Origination News
Keep Up With the Latest Third Party Origination News

Want to stay up to date with the latest on the third party origination front? We designed a specific news hub with lenders and brokers in mind, with Rocket Pro TPO leading the discussion.

MortgageOpinion

How do we bring in the next generation of mortgage professionals?

Here’s why one top-producing, female branch manager chose mortgages

HW+ women mortgage professionals

Mortgages changed my life. Like most mortgage industry professionals, I fell into the business. Most of us don’t grow up telling everyone that we want to change the world by selling, processing, underwriting and closing mortgages. Unless, perhaps, you are my five-year-old daughter and six-year-old son. They both make it known that they will “do mortgages with mom” while they build skyscrapers and run the country. Maybe they were born with mortgages in their blood.

Throughout my earlier years in school, elementary and middle, math always came easy to me. During high school, I continued to excel and enjoy math. I opted for every AP math class I could and during my era, we had an accounting elective that I sought after. I remember that class vividly to this day. 

I loved it and that was not a word I threw around casually when it came to academics. That was my junior year of high school. When college applications came around and you had to select a major (for context, I was 17 and could not decide what I was going to wear that day), I checked off the accounting box. 

I went on to graduate from Northeastern University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration and a concentration in Accounting. Graduating in late 2009, which was not an ideal time to join the workforce, I Initially intended to sit for the certified public accountant exam, but after thorough research and understanding of what my life would look like working for a “Big Four”, I was not convinced. I didn’t want to put more hours into school, studying and an office. 

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    HW+ home on street
    Home sales beat estimates: no housing crash in sight

    NAR’s existing home sales data beat estimates in July, demonstrating once again that there is no housing crash coming, despite what social media says. HW+ Premium Content

    Aug 23, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    Man signing signing an eviction notice to a defaulting renter in due to missed rent in recession
    Industry groups react to SCOTUS eviction ruling

    It’s a major victory for landlords but one that places hundreds of thousands – maybe millions – of tenants at risk of eviction in the coming months

    Aug 27, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please