Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on September 2nd to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in loan origination and valuation.

Keller Williams wants to be a different kind of iBuyer
Keller Williams wants to be a different kind of iBuyer

Keller Williams says its “agent-centric” iBuyer model, known as Keller Offers, is genuinely different than its competitors: theirs is the only one that has a fiduciary duty to its agents’ clients.

Housing sector dominates Inc. 5000
Housing sector dominates Inc. 5000

The companies recognized in the 2021 Inc. 5000 list are nothing short of exceptional. They put up unfathomable year-over-year growth metrics in a year like no other.

Six shortcuts to a seven-day close
Six shortcuts to a seven-day close

Learn how to re-engineer your closing workflow and harness the power of collaboration in order to achieve a seven-day close.

Politics & MoneyMortgage

How a noncompete ban would impact the mortgage industry

"In real estate, you see [noncompetes] all the time with mortgage brokers, bankers, loan officers, real estate agents, title companies, insurance companies. Everyone attached to real estate has a noncompete agreement," said Jonathan Pollard, attorney at Pollard PLLC.

HW+ lawsuit

On July 9, President Joe Biden ordered the Federal Trade Commission to fully ban or limit an employer’s use of noncompetes. If such a rule is implemented, industry veterans and labor attorneys say it could change how the mortgage industry recruits and retains talent over the next decade and beyond.

Should the Biden administration make good on its threat, some loan officers, account executives and marketing personnel bound by such agreements would be able to switch jobs without fear of potential litigation from their employer.

The general gist is that the impact of a rule banning noncompetes would be marginal, mainly felt by non-originators, who are more likely to be bound by a noncompete agreement, attorneys and lending executives said.

Noncompetes rarely target loan originators, though there are instances in which an LO signs a noncompete with compensation tied to it, said Kevin Peranio, chief lending officer at PRMG.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    HW+ HUD
    Is HUD and FHFA’s new agreement a game changer?

    A new agreement between HUD and the FHFA could heighten scrutiny of whether Fannie and Freddie’s underwriting engines do enough to further fair housing. HW+ Premium Content

    Aug 19, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    AdobeStock_194111463
    Minority borrowers struggled in 2020: HMDA

    Uejio says HMDA data shows “Black and Hispanic borrowers continued to have fewer loans [and] be more likely to be denied than non-Hispanic White and Asian borrowers.”

    Aug 20, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please