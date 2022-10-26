HW Media
What does the future of AVMs look like?
Mortgage production will fall 9% in 2023: MBA forecast
Innovative Solutions to the Home Affordability Crisis with Ed Messman and Clayton Collins
Pennymac on how brokers can stay ahead in today’s market
Demo Day

HousingWire October Demo Day: Finicity

Mortgage Verification Service (MVS)

Through its Mortgage Verification Service (MVS) product, Mastercard’s  open banking platform leverages high-value consumer-permissioned data directly from financial institutions and payroll processors to provide accurate, real-time insights for a GSE-accepted verification of assets, income and employment in a simple 1-touch experience. The solution offers flexible flows for all mortgage lending use cases.

Product Fast Facts

#1

GSE-accepted for rep and warranty relief

#2

Reduces cost and shortens the time for loan origination

#3

Available across the ecosystem through major LOS/POS platforms

