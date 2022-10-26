HousingWire October Demo Day: Finicity

Mortgage Verification Service (MVS)
Through its Mortgage Verification Service (MVS) product, Mastercard’s open banking platform leverages high-value consumer-permissioned data directly from financial institutions and payroll processors to provide accurate, real-time insights for a GSE-accepted verification of assets, income and employment in a simple 1-touch experience. The solution offers flexible flows for all mortgage lending use cases.
Product Fast Facts
#1
GSE-accepted for rep and warranty relief
#2
Reduces cost and shortens the time for loan origination
#3
Available across the ecosystem through major LOS/POS platforms