What does the future of AVMs look like?
Mortgage production will fall 9% in 2023: MBA forecast
Innovative Solutions to the Home Affordability Crisis with Ed Messman and Clayton Collins
Pennymac on how brokers can stay ahead in today’s market
Demo Day

HousingWire October Demo Day: BeSmartee

Alpha

BeSmartee’s Alpha is made specifically for third-party originators and wholesale lenders. Specifically to BeSmartee’s Alpha, this offering goes beyond an online 1003 and includes PPE, fee aggregation, AUS, initial disclosures and reporting; everything that is needed for brokers to originate. Furthermore, brokers receive the ability to make loan submissions to one or more wholesale lenders. From here, loan data is synced back from the wholesale lender all the way to close.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Eliminates 3 logins on average

#2

Cuts loan submission time by 2.29 hours per loan

#3

Cuts loan data updates from wholesale lender by 2.55 hours per loan

