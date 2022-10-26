HousingWire October Demo Day: BeSmartee

Alpha

BeSmartee’s Alpha is made specifically for third-party originators and wholesale lenders. Specifically to BeSmartee’s Alpha, this offering goes beyond an online 1003 and includes PPE, fee aggregation, AUS, initial disclosures and reporting; everything that is needed for brokers to originate. Furthermore, brokers receive the ability to make loan submissions to one or more wholesale lenders. From here, loan data is synced back from the wholesale lender all the way to close.

Product Fast Facts