Breaking: FHFA rescinds controversial DTI LLPA

Read More
How to optimize leasing ROI with smart home automation
How to optimize leasing ROI with smart home automation
April data suggests we’re close to peak rent inflation
April data suggests we’re close to peak rent inflation
Appraisal Modernization: What Lenders Need to Know
Appraisal Modernization: What Lenders Need to Know
Katrina Jones on how Fannie Mae is tackling affordability challenges
Katrina Jones on how Fannie Mae is tackling affordability challenges
Demo Day

HousingWire May Demo Day: Docutech, A First American Company

Solex® IPEN

Solex IPEN gives Settlement Agents the convenience of a seamless signing experience with the efficiency and accuracy of a digital closing. Enjoy enhanced functionality within Solex, including a custom QR code sign-on experience and the ability to sign on any device, anywhere. IPEN sessions have never been easier – let Docutech’s Solex be your solution.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Seamless doc gen integration with ConformX enables Settlement Agents to access their orders and view signer status via an intuitive user experience.

#2

Notaries can utilize the Solex eSign platform to complete their IPEN session.

#3

Flexible access for the signers through either their Settlement Agent’s device or from their own device, via a custom QR Code.

Get More Info

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Mr Cooper Home Point merger
Mr. Cooper to acquire Home Point Capital for $324M in cash HW+

Dallas-based Mr. Cooper Group has entered into an agreement to acquire struggling Home Point Capital for $324 million in cash.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please