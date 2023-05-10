HousingWire May Demo Day: Docutech, A First American Company

Solex® IPEN
Solex IPEN gives Settlement Agents the convenience of a seamless signing experience with the efficiency and accuracy of a digital closing. Enjoy enhanced functionality within Solex, including a custom QR code sign-on experience and the ability to sign on any device, anywhere. IPEN sessions have never been easier – let Docutech’s Solex be your solution.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Seamless doc gen integration with ConformX enables Settlement Agents to access their orders and view signer status via an intuitive user experience.
#2
Notaries can utilize the Solex eSign platform to complete their IPEN session.
#3
Flexible access for the signers through either their Settlement Agent’s device or from their own device, via a custom QR Code.