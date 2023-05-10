Breaking: FHFA rescinds controversial DTI LLPA

How to optimize leasing ROI with smart home automation
April data suggests we’re close to peak rent inflation
Appraisal Modernization: What Lenders Need to Know
Katrina Jones on how Fannie Mae is tackling affordability challenges
Demo Day

HousingWire May Demo Day: DocMagic

Total eClose™

With more borrowers using mobile devices to participate in the mortgage process, we’re offering an intuitive tablet-based experience. Why limit borrowers to eClosing only when they have access to a desktop or laptop computer? By offering the flexibility to eClose using any device, Total eClose™ makes the eClosing process, including Remote Online Notarization (RON), even simpler.

Product Fast Facts

#1

DocMagic’s integrated AutoPrep™ solution will allow any lender, using documents from ANY source, direct access to our Total eClose™ solution

#2

Total eClose™ features both Settlement Agent and Notary eClose Consoles providing document uploads, automated eTagging of documents, eClosing controls and instrumentation, and more

#3

Embedded RON functionality provides a secure meeting platform where participants can quickly review, execute, and notarize closing documents.

More:

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

