HousingWire May Demo Day: DocMagic

Total eClose™
With more borrowers using mobile devices to participate in the mortgage process, we’re offering an intuitive tablet-based experience. Why limit borrowers to eClosing only when they have access to a desktop or laptop computer? By offering the flexibility to eClose using any device, Total eClose™ makes the eClosing process, including Remote Online Notarization (RON), even simpler.
Product Fast Facts
#1
DocMagic’s integrated AutoPrep™ solution will allow any lender, using documents from ANY source, direct access to our Total eClose™ solution
#2
Total eClose™ features both Settlement Agent and Notary eClose Consoles providing document uploads, automated eTagging of documents, eClosing controls and instrumentation, and more
#3
Embedded RON functionality provides a secure meeting platform where participants can quickly review, execute, and notarize closing documents.