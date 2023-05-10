Breaking: FHFA rescinds controversial DTI LLPA

How to optimize leasing ROI with smart home automation
How to optimize leasing ROI with smart home automation
April data suggests we're close to peak rent inflation
April data suggests we’re close to peak rent inflation
Appraisal Modernization: What Lenders Need to Know
Appraisal Modernization: What Lenders Need to Know
Katrina Jones on how Fannie Mae is tackling affordability challenges
Katrina Jones on how Fannie Mae is tackling affordability challenges
Demo Day

HousingWire May Demo Day: CreditXpert

CreditXpert

CreditXpert’s Enterprise Platform is the company’s next generation credit score insight and predictive analytics engine for mortgage lenders.  Immediately identify an applicant’s credit potential, generate precise improvement plans with just a few clicks and track applicant progress all through a single dashboard.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Every applicant’s credit potential right in front of you

#2

Automatically generate and compare improvement plans in real time

#3

Share improvement plans and track applicant progress through a real time dashboard

