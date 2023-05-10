HousingWire May Demo Day: CoreLogic

AutomatIQ Borrower Income Analysis

AutomatIQ™ Borrower Income Analysis is an all-inclusive intelligent calculation and analysis tool that leverages state-of-the-art CoreLogic technology. The tool allows lenders to qualify borrowers faster by examining all income sources automatically and reliably. In addition, the solution enables the underwriter, processor and loan officer to generate an easy-to-read report that helps you meet unique investor’ and GSE requirements, saving time and enhancing customer experience.

Product Fast Facts