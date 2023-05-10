Breaking: FHFA rescinds controversial DTI LLPA

How to optimize leasing ROI with smart home automation
April data suggests we’re close to peak rent inflation
Appraisal Modernization: What Lenders Need to Know
Katrina Jones on how Fannie Mae is tackling affordability challenges
Demo Day

HousingWire May Demo Day: CoreLogic

AutomatIQ Borrower Income Analysis

AutomatIQ™ Borrower Income Analysis is an all-inclusive intelligent calculation and analysis tool that leverages state-of-the-art CoreLogic technology. The tool allows lenders to qualify borrowers faster by examining all income sources automatically and reliably. In addition, the solution enables the underwriter, processor and loan officer to generate an easy-to-read report that helps you meet unique investor’ and GSE requirements, saving time and enhancing customer experience.

Product Fast Facts

#1

 25%-100% productivity gains across the income calculation workflow

#2

Certified for Freddie Mac Representation and Warranty Relief

#3

Integrated with Empower, Encompass and many other LOS systems.

More:

