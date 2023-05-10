HousingWire May Demo Day: Blend

Blend
Blend’s end-to-end mortgage suite delivers a world class experience for both borrowers and Loan Officers while delivering powerful operational efficiency with automation and data driven workflows.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Conditions Sync automatically translates underwriting conditions to actionable guided borrower facing followup
#2
Lenders can define specific logic and rules around which conditions should be synced between Blend and Encompass
#3
65% of conditions are identified upfront with Blend’s intelligent follow-up engine and 40% are completed within the first 2 hours. Now there is a mechanism to streamline the handling of underwriting or enhanced conditions.