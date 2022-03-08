HousingWire March Demo Day: Avanze Tech Labs

MAX
MAX is a work-flow based document management platform which enables seamless preparation and recording for mortgage documents including, but not limited to lien releases, assignments of mortgage, etc. The product aim is to provide a fully-configurable and flexible SaaS solution for simple implementation and ease-of-use to manage multi-state document preparation, review and recording while reducing cost and increasing efficiency.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Highly-Configurable Workflow
#2
Rules-based engine for automated document processing
#3
One-Click e-Record