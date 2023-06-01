HousingWire Magazine: The Real Estate Issue

Brena Nath, Director of HW+ and Events

TO QUOTE BON JOVI, “Whoa, we’re halfway there!” The last six months in the housing market were tough. 2023 has been a year that started off with some renewed optimism thanks to an uptick in housing activity but quickly took a turn as events, like the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, threw a wrench into a lot of forecasts for the year. Over the next 6 months, the housing market winners will be the people who are forging opportunities despite what’s happening. For many in this industry, that’s going back to their roots, building relationships and working twice as hard for less.



But, much like two other lines from Bon Jovi’s hit song, “We’ve gotta hold on, ready or not,” so “Take my hand, we’ll make it, I swear.” Now is the time to lean in on those connections you’ve been making in housing, whether for advice, to sell or buy or even to partner.

It’s the context of this very challenging year that make the professionals we honor in the 2023 Housing Finance Leaders and Rising Stars even more impressive. These industry leaders are fidning a way through for themselves, for consumers and for their companies — that’s why we look to them as sources, and feature them in podcasts and events. Over the years, these award winners always make one thing clear: the key to success is the people you surround yourself with. Read more about these honorees beginning on pages 22 and 32.