HousingWire Magazine: The Housing Wealth Issue

Brena Nath, Director of HW+ and Events

Leading up to this issue, I’ve been building the Women of Influence panels for October’s HousingWire Annual in Austin, Texas. One of my biggest takeaways in planning and hosting dedicated Women of Influence sessions at our flag-ship event is that these sessions are for every-one. And, reading through this year’s esteemed list of women explains why.

I first want to recognize and congratulate those who made the 2023 list. Your achievements and leadership momentum in 2022 and 2023 not only caught our attention, but also the attention of the industry as a whole. You are joining the ranks of women who have gone on to lead housing at the national level , work as CEOs and serve as chairs of associations and boards. These women are leaving a mark in housing.

This is also why we’re excited to bring our Women of Influence honorees, and really everyone in the industry, together for HW Annual on October 10-12. As presidents, CEOs and leaders at some of the biggest organizations, these women wield an incredible amount of advice, insight and knowledge that applies to anyone growing their career or their business. Their talks will focus on the importance of giving yourself permission to not know everything and navigating your career in a down market.

I hope to see you there!