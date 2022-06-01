HousingWire Magazine Supplement: June 2022

Tracey Velt

Editorial Director, RealTrends, a HousingWire sister company.

I’m sure you’ve all heard ad nauseam about the low housing inventory impacting the market. Despite that, the 2022 RealTrends top real estate brokerage firms did a record number of transaction sides in 2021 (our 2022 rankings are based on 2021 data).

And, the top firms grew market share at record rates. The top four — Realogy Brokerage Group, HomeServices of America, Compass and eXp Realty — now have 20% market share in the U.S. These four brokerage companies did just over $20 billion in residential gross commission revenue, up from $14 billion in 2020, an increase of 43% in one year — and that’s just what four firms did!

The RealTrends 500, now in its 35th year, remains the undisputed leader in ranking the performance of residential real estate services firms. Due to the requirement of independent verification, the RealTrends 500 is The Trusted Source for information about performance of these firms. In this special supplement to HousingWire magazine, separate from the rankings, are the 2022 RealTrends GameChangers.

Each year, RealTrends announces its GameChangers — brokerage leaders who grew their brokerages dramatically over the past five years. Brokerages are chosen based on transaction side percentage growth between 2017-2021. GameChangers are broken down by independent brokerage firms and franchised brokerage firms.

Spoiler alert: Compass had a whopping 2,025% growth in transaction side percentage. In the franchise category, No. 1 was Iowa-based brokerage RE/MAX Precision with 498% growth. Recognizing that realty services firms do more than broker housing transactions, we also emphasize the addition of core services, such as mortgage, title insurance, escrow, property/casualty insurance and other types of products related to the real estate process.

Enjoy this special section of HousingWire magazine! If you want to check out the June 2021 HousingWire Magazine, go here.