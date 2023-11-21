HousingWire Magazine: October/November Supplement

Jessica Davis, content editor, HousingWire Content Studio.

Perhaps the only predictable thing about the mortgage industry is its unpredictability. We all know the market is cyclical, but no one enjoys seeing the downside, and this year has been a difficult one. Rates have been high, inventory has been low and purchase applications have been down. As a result, the market has been slower, with continued layoffs and some lenders exiting the game. We’re all feeling it.

But with struggle comes opportunity. A lower-volume pipeline means there’s a moment to breathe and assess your current processes and tech stack. While we wait for volumes to ramp back up, now is the ideal time to take a look at your current workflow and adopt new tools to prepare for the inevitable market upturn.

In the pages ahead, you’ll find tech solutions from companies that know exactly what you’re going through. Take a look and consider your options — from ways to improve your eClosing strategy to software to streamline your appraisal management, the products featured in this supplement are designed to meet specific needs across the housing industry.

It may be a hard season for many, but there is hope on the horizon. The down cycle never lasts as long as it feels it will, and there are still opportunities to improve the home-buying and mortgage journey in the meantime. As rates fluctuate, the industry’s drive toward innovation never falters.