HousingWire Magazine: October/November 2023

HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler and Brena Nath, director of HW+ and events at HousingWire.

On HousingWire branding calls earlier this year, someone asked us what our tagline, “Moving Markets Forward,” means to me. Having referred to this phrase for over 10 years, the explanation we’ve used is as adaptable and forward thinking as the saying is supposed to be. At its core, it means providing you with what you need to win the market.

When we started using this phrase in 2013, it was providing education around the launch of the newly created Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Then in 2016, it was defined as sharing the information you needed to capture your piece of the refinance boom, though one that was vastly different from the one we recently experienced. 2020 and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic brought a housing market and nation under crisis that we’ve never seen before. And, during that time, it was our goal to not only provide the support and community so many of us needed, but also to share the unique situation the housing market was in. Throughout this whole decade, we also spotlighted people, like you, who are trailblazers in the housing industry and are the backbone of moving markets forward.

As we wrap this final issue of the magazine, the tagline means that we are continuing our mission to stay ahead of market trends and are shifting to delivering this news to you faster through our digital site, HousingWire.com. We’re excited to stay at the forefront of the market in 2024 and beyond, and are thrilled to connect with you beyond these pages. Thanks for being a loyal reader.