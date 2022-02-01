Are consistently error-free closings within reach for lenders?
Are consistently error-free closings within reach for lenders?
Will the 10-year yield send mortgage rates over 4%?
Will the 10-year yield send mortgage rates over 4%?
Increasing Borrower Retention with Better Digital Servicing
Increasing Borrower Retention with Better Digital Servicing
Moses Kagan on #ReTwit and the SoCal market
Moses Kagan on #ReTwit and the SoCal market
Mortgage

HousingWire Magazine: February 2022

Getting ghosted?

Brena Nath
HW+ Managing Editor

I never thought I would see the day when the housing industry and the dating industry shared a common struggle — getting ghosted. The term is not so fondly used in the dating world when someone suddenly and without explanation withdraws from communication.

In similar sentiment, the word is used in the mortgage servicing space when a borrower decides to cut contact with their servicer. While it’s never ideal for servicers to have no back-and-forth communication with borrowers, it’s extremely problematic in the current environment, given the last few years of borrowers who filed for and are now coming out of forbearance.

Millions of borrowers who paused payments are needing to decide next steps. Except unlike dating where you might be left with a bruise to your ego and can get back into the dating scene, the outcome of borrowers ghosting servicers could be much worse. You can read all about the consequences in this month’s feature that starts on page 24. And as always, the February issue is the first issue in the new year. As we embark on all things housing in 2022, we want to thank you, our loyal readers, for digging into the top trends and stories with us.

To see all HousingWire Magazine issues, click here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

HW+ House Money
Will the 10-year yield send mortgage rates over 4%?

According to HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, there is a way for the U.S. 10-year yield to get above 1.94%, but it needs help from global yields. So, how are global yields performing and what does this mean for rates over 4%?

Jan 27, 2022 By

Latest Articles

purchase volume
CoreLogic: home price appreciation will cool in 2022

Home price gains, which are predicted to start 2022 above 10%, will slow to 3.5% by December 2022, according to the latest report by CoreLogic.

Feb 01, 2022 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please