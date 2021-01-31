A look at Biden’s first week in office
This episode reviews last week’s inauguration of President Joe Biden, examining which housing issues the new administration has already taken action on.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on February 2nd to experience demos from the most innovative loan origination and valuation tech companies in the industry.

How to diversify your brokerage to weather economic hardship
Download this white paper to learn how to diversify your offerings to bolster regular earnings, capitalize on emerging needs and offer greater stability and financial success.

HomeBridge's Brian White on diversity at a practical level
HomeBridge's Brian "Woody" White discusses ways to increase diversity within the housing finance industry.

MagazineMortgage

HousingWire Magazine: February 2021

The pressure is on

We start the beginning of each year with a magazine issue that focuses on servicing, and this year is no different. But after the tumultuous year we experienced in 2020, servicing will now be more important than ever. 

Flashback to the Great Recession that began in 2008 and the devastation that followed, servicers were put in the hot seat as foreclosures swept across the U.S. Now, once again the spotlight is on mortgage servicers, but they are rising to the occasion. In fact, even Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mark Calabria recognized the effort servicers were making to help borrowers in forbearance and thanked them. 

But their work is far from over. Last year, servicers faced challenges as record numbers of Americans requested forbearance and job losses mounted. Regulators such as the FHFA and others put mandatory forbearance programs in place that servicers had to navigate. But in the year ahead, servicers will face even more challenges as forbearance programs come to an end, and loss mitigation efforts begin. 

Servicers will face challenges such as scaling up, and knowing when it’s right to do so, navigating various forbearance exit trends and what technology to use and when. We cover all this and more in our cover story starting on page 26.

Supreme Court of the United States
Potential impact of Biden’s $15,000 homebuyer tax credit

The $15,000 tax break would jumpstart a first-time homebuyer’s prospects of purchasing. The tax credit – along with Biden’s other economic goals outlined in his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan – seems more of a possibility now that both Senate races in Georgia went to Democratic challengers.

Jan 27, 2021

B2C - Moving_01
Selling your home? Here’s how to do it fast!

Selling your home can be a stressful process. But does it have to be time-consuming, too? Here are five tips for selling your house fast.

Jan 30, 2021
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

