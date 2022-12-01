HousingWire Magazine: December 2022/January 2023

Brena Nath, Director of HW+ and Events

AT THE END OF EACH YEAR I always get nostalgic looking back on the key moments that defined the year. 2022 was a unique one, as much of the year served as a transition. We were coming off a housing market like nothing we have ever seen before — with the years prior establishing record-setting origination volume. There was so much business to go around.

That simply wasn’t the case in 2022. A few months into the year, HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami dubbed the housing market as ‘savagely unhealthy.’ As we head into 2023, that market narrative hasn’t changed much; instead, it’s gotten worse. Now, my goal isn’t to make it seem like everything is doom and gloom. Instead, I want to showcase how this issue, which focuses on the future of housing, tries to explain what the next year will look like and what it will take for the market to change.

On page 50, our newsroom presents a story of key verticals in the future of the housing market and outlines what you can expect moving into 2023. This annual feature helps put into per-spective the forecasts for all things housing. And lastly, I want to say Happy New Year and thank you to everyone who has been following along with us this year. We’re excited to walk into 2023 with you.