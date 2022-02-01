Are consistently error-free closings within reach for lenders?
Are consistently error-free closings within reach for lenders?
Will the 10-year yield send mortgage rates over 4%?
Will the 10-year yield send mortgage rates over 4%?
Increasing Borrower Retention with Better Digital Servicing
Increasing Borrower Retention with Better Digital Servicing
Moses Kagan on #ReTwit and the SoCal market
Moses Kagan on #ReTwit and the SoCal market
Magazine

HousingWire Magazine: 2022

HousingWire Magazine takes a deep dive into issues the housing industry faces each day. Themed to look at the latest trends in housing, each issue focuses on a variety of topics in the housing space – from homeownership to fintech to mortgage originators.

As you flip through each section, check out our front sections that fill you with great snackable content that’s easy to digest and keeps you in-the-know. As you move toward the commentaries, each issue will feature longer-form opinions from some of the housing industry’s top names.

Those will lead you into the features section. Written by housing executives and our own editorial team, these features take readers into a deep dive of the most critical topics in the housing industry today.

The issue concludes with a wrap up of the latest news across the industry, in mortgage, real estate, fintech, politics and more.

HousingWire Magazine takes a deep dive into issues the housing industry faces each day. Themed to look at the latest trends in housing, each issue focuses on a variety of topics in the housing space – from homeownership to fintech to mortgage originators.

As you flip through each section, check out our front sections that fill you with great snackable content that’s easy to digest and keeps you in-the-know. As you move toward the commentaries, each issue will feature longer-form opinions from some of the housing industry’s top names.

Those will lead you into the features section. Written by housing executives and our own editorial team, these features take readers into a deep dive of the most critical topics in the housing industry today.

The issue concludes with a wrap up of the latest news across the industry, in mortgage, real estate, fintech, politics and more.

February 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

HW+ House Money
Will the 10-year yield send mortgage rates over 4%?

According to HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, there is a way for the U.S. 10-year yield to get above 1.94%, but it needs help from global yields. So, how are global yields performing and what does this mean for rates over 4%?

Jan 27, 2022 By

Latest Articles

purchase volume
CoreLogic: home price appreciation will cool in 2022

Home price gains, which are predicted to start 2022 above 10%, will slow to 3.5% by December 2022, according to the latest report by CoreLogic.

Feb 01, 2022 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please