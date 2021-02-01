What's ahead for servicers in 2021?
What's ahead for servicers in 2021?

The latest HousingWire magazine is out now, and this episode breaks down the biggest takeaways from the cover story on the unique challenges servicers face in 2021.

Strategies retail lenders should adopt from direct to consumer lending
Strategies retail lenders should adopt from direct to consumer lending

Join expert panelists to learn how the pandemic is ushering in a new era of digital lending and, in turn, has led to the formation of a hybrid lending model.

How to diversify your brokerage to weather economic hardship
How to diversify your brokerage to weather economic hardship

Download this white paper to learn how to diversify your offerings to bolster regular earnings, capitalize on emerging needs and offer greater stability and financial success.

HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level
HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level

HomeBridge's Brian “Woody” White discusses ways to increase diversity within the housing finance industry.

Magazine Issues

HousingWire Magazine: 2021

HousingWire Magazine takes a deep dive into issues the housing industry faces each day. Themed to look at the latest trends in housing, each issue focuses on a variety of topics in the housing space – from homeownership to fintech to mortgage originators.

As you flip through each section, check out our front sections that fill you with great snackable content that’s easy to digest and keeps you in-the-know. As you move toward the commentaries, each issue will feature longer-form opinions from some of the housing industry’s top names.

Those will lead you into the features section. Written by housing executives and our own editorial team, these features take readers into a deep dive of the most critical topics in the housing industry today.

The issue concludes with a wrap up of the latest news across the industry, in mortgage, real estate, fintech, politics and more.

Most Popular Articles

Supreme Court of the United States
Potential impact of Biden’s $15,000 homebuyer tax credit

The $15,000 tax break would jumpstart a first-time homebuyer’s prospects of purchasing. The tax credit – along with Biden’s other economic goals outlined in his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan – seems more of a possibility now that both Senate races in Georgia went to Democratic challengers.

Jan 27, 2021 By

Latest Articles

F1-feb - magazine article
Servicers ramp up operations amid forbearance challenges

“While we never want to be cavalier about our ability to handle what 2021 may throw at us, we believe that as an industry we have become more agile and able to handle larger disruptions in shorter periods of time,” Kurt Johnson, Mr. Cooper chief credit officer, said in the February issue of HW Magazine. HW+ Premium Content

Feb 01, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please