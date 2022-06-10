HousingWire June Demo Day: Tavant

Touchless Lending™
Touchless Lending is an AI-Powered Lending-as-a-service platform that provides end-to-end mortgage manufacturing. This one-of-a-kind software solution allows lenders to originate more mortgages at a faster rate, while also reducing costs.
Loan officers, processors, and underwriters alike now have access to use Touchless Lending’s Optimized Workflows to engage with data and make decisions faster, instead of relying on physical documentation and manual data entry. Touchless Lending integrates effortlessly with your existing systems, including the LOS, and automates loan production.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Collateral analysis can be integrated with any commercial or homegrown LOS and integrated with any appraisal service.
#2
Collateral analysis will verify loan and appraisal data from trusted sources to ensure data consistency with the system of record.
#3
Collateral analysis can consume and analyze both .xml and .pdf appraisals, to support retail, wholesale, and correspondent business.