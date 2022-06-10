HW Media
Five things to look for when partnering with a third-party review provider
HousingWire Magazine: June 2022
Lunch & Learn: Should there be a 40 year mortgage?
State of the Housing Market: June 2022
Demo Day

HousingWire June Demo Day: Maxwell

Maxwell Point of Sale

Maxwell Point of Sale provides a modern mortgage experience for borrowers and lending teams. From application to closing, it delights borrowers with a seamless digital experience while automating LO workflows so they can close more loans faster. Everyday, 300+ lenders choose Maxwell to help them close loans 13 days faster.

Maxwell’s loan app delivers a completion rate over 90%. The QuickApply feature verifies the borrower’s identity and pre-fills the loan app, speeding up the process.

Maxwell’s intelligent automation is proven to save time in the lending process, shaving off more than 13 days in the time to close.

Powered by machine learning, Maxwell’s intelligent SmartTask feature helps borrowers complete their task list over 95% faster, giving LOs documents in minutes instead of days.

HW+ Member Spotlight: Stacy Esser HW+

This week’s HW+ member spotlight features Stacy Esser as she shares the three trends that she is closely watching, along with why Logan Mohtashami’s insights are so valuable.

