HousingWire June Demo Day: Maxwell

Maxwell Point of Sale
Maxwell Point of Sale provides a modern mortgage experience for borrowers and lending teams. From application to closing, it delights borrowers with a seamless digital experience while automating LO workflows so they can close more loans faster. Everyday, 300+ lenders choose Maxwell to help them close loans 13 days faster.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Maxwell’s loan app delivers a completion rate over 90%. The QuickApply feature verifies the borrower’s identity and pre-fills the loan app, speeding up the process.
#2
Maxwell’s intelligent automation is proven to save time in the lending process, shaving off more than 13 days in the time to close.
#3
Powered by machine learning, Maxwell’s intelligent SmartTask feature helps borrowers complete their task list over 95% faster, giving LOs documents in minutes instead of days.