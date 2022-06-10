HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
Five things to look for when partnering with a third-party review provider
Five things to look for when partnering with a third-party review provider
HousingWire Magazine: June 2022
HousingWire Magazine: June 2022
Lunch & Learn: Should there be a 40 year mortgage?
Lunch & Learn: Should there be a 40 year mortgage?
State of the Housing Market: June 2022
State of the Housing Market: June 2022
Demo Day

HousingWire June Demo Day: Finicity

Finicity Mortgage Verification Services (MVS)

Through its Mortgage Verification Services (MVS) product, Finicity’s open banking platform leverages high-value consumer-permissioned data directly from financial institutions and payroll processors to provide accurate, real-time insights for a GSE-accepted verification of assets, income and employment in a simple 1-touch experience. The solution offers flexible flows for all mortgage lending use cases.

Product Fast Facts

#1

GSE-accepted for rep and warranty relief

#2

Reduces cost and shortens the time for loan origination

#3

Available across the ecosystem through major LOS/POS platforms

Get More Info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

HW-member-spotlight-Stacy-
HW+ Member Spotlight: Stacy Esser HW+

This week’s HW+ member spotlight features Stacy Esser as she shares the three trends that she is closely watching, along with why Logan Mohtashami’s insights are so valuable.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please