When volumes decline, loan quality must reign supreme
Housing Market Tracker: Inventory drops as mortgage rates move higher
Mat Ishbia to speak at Gathering of Eagles 2023
Reverse mortgages for ADUs?
Demo Day

HousingWire February Demo Day: Qualia

Qualia

The Qualia technology infrastructure for title & escrow companies, lenders, title insurers, and service providers enables each party  to complete their own unique tasks required for a closing and exchange information in real time, standardize and automate back-and-forth workflows, and collaborate with one another in a way never before possible.

Product Fast Facts

#1

500,000+ title and escrow agents, lenders, and realtors use Qualia to complete millions of transactions every year

#2

Gather information from clients and partners 5x faster with structured requests

#3

Automatically order services from hundreds of 5-star vendors for title search, release tracking, notary services, and more

markets faltering_02
Will hotter inflation send mortgage rates back over 7%? HW+

Given the hotter inflation reported in Tuesday’s CPI data, can mortgage rates go above the 2022 peak of 7.37%?

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

