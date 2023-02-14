HousingWire February Demo Day: Insellerate

Insellerate Modern CRM, Engagement & Customer Intelligence Platform

Insellerate helps loan officers close more loans with our award-winning modern CRM, Lead Management, and Engagement platform, which handles all your lending channels, retail, wholesale, TPO, Consumer Direct, and Reverse. Our advanced APIs allow seamless connectivity to your tech stack, and our native mobile application enables loan officers to work on their files from anywhere at any time. Powered with AgentConnect, we empower loan officers to engage more effectively with real estate agents and borrowers, resulting in higher lead conversion rates, lower origination costs, and more closed loans.

