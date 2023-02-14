HW Media
When volumes decline, loan quality must reign supreme
Housing Market Tracker: Inventory drops as mortgage rates move higher
Mat Ishbia to speak at Gathering of Eagles 2023
Reverse mortgages for ADUs?
Demo Day

HousingWire February Demo Day: Blend

Purchase Affordability

Purchase Affordability is a lightweight digital borrower experience engaging borrowers prior to the loan application to provide early answers to borrowers around home affordability, qualification, pricing, and costs.  This enables lenders to identify qualified borrowers, build trust and engagement with borrowers early in the process, and accelerate application completion with already collected information when borrowers are ready to move forward.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Purchase affordability enables LOs to identify high quality high intent leads

#2

Integration with CRM, Product and Pricing, Credit to provide holistic picture to borrowers

#3

Seamless transition into a full loan application when borrowers are ready to more forward

