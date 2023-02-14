HousingWire February Demo Day: Blend

Purchase Affordability
Purchase Affordability is a lightweight digital borrower experience engaging borrowers prior to the loan application to provide early answers to borrowers around home affordability, qualification, pricing, and costs. This enables lenders to identify qualified borrowers, build trust and engagement with borrowers early in the process, and accelerate application completion with already collected information when borrowers are ready to move forward.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Purchase affordability enables LOs to identify high quality high intent leads
#2
Integration with CRM, Product and Pricing, Credit to provide holistic picture to borrowers
#3
Seamless transition into a full loan application when borrowers are ready to more forward