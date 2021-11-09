Master Class: How to become an experience architect
No matter what part of the housing industry you fall into, this mastermind will equip you with the information you need to become an experience architect.

When will we see the next housing recession?
When will we see the next housing recession? Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami shows you where to find red flags in economic data.

Compliance as a Competitive Edge in a Purchase Market

Lenders need tools that increase their speed and efficiency, while also ensuring they remain in compliance. This white paper provides insights into why lenders should consider integrating compliance automation.

What’s Next in Housing: Inventory, Prices, Affordability & Interest Rates
This HousingWire Daily kicks off the first episode of the Preparing for What’s Next miniseries, sponsored by Black Knight and hosted by Assistant Editor of Content Solutions, Jordan White.

Demo Day

HousingWire Demo Day: Docutech

Solex® eClosing

Trusted by the nation’s leading lenders, Solex eClosing has enabled over 550,000 digital loan closings. Providing borrowers the contactless closing they seek, this solution has delivered on the promise of digitization streamlining complex, paper-intensive processes and optimizing operations. Faster closings and reduced costs per loan, Solex eClosing does it all.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Solex® eClosing is a complete end-to-end digital mortgage closing solution for lenders, borrowers and settlement agents.

#2

Approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for eClose, eNote, and eVault functionality, Solex eClosing provides eSigning efficiencies from initial document generation through post-closing

#3

Borrowers can eSign from any device, anywhere, and settlement agents gain the ease of engaging with the loan more directly during the eClosing process.

Real Estate Graph. House market growth
Liberty Reverse parent reports 86% jump in reverse mortgage volume, updates for RMS

Ocwen Financial has reported that Liberty Reverse Mortgage has increased its volume 86% year-over-year, and that it has high hopes for expanding into the reverse mortgage sub-servicing market.

Nov 09, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

