Getting ahead of a turbulent market with consumer data
How Shant Banosian, America’s top LO, is on track to clear $1B in 2022
Preparing for 2023: What an Unprecedented Year in Mortgage has Taught Us
Inside the collapse of a top reverse mortgage lender
Demo DayUncategorized

HousingWire December Demo Day: Visionet

DocVu.AI from Visionet

DocVu.AI uses the power of OCR, Computer Vision (CV), and Ai to transform information on Mortgage documents (paper and digital) into data and improve mortgage operations’ efficiency by enhancing speed and accuracy.

DocVu.AI is designed to cater to the unique and critical requirements of the US mortgage industry

Product Fast Facts

#1

Over 200+ US Banks use DocVu.AI for their mortgage operations.

#2

DocVu.AI’s Mortgage intelligence engine has AI and ML developed explicitly for US mortgage document processing and brings the highest level of success in accuracy

#3

DocVu.AI has Straight-Through Processing (STP) capabilities for 56% of US mortgage documents.

