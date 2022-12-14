HousingWire December Demo Day: Visionet

DocVu.AI from Visionet
DocVu.AI uses the power of OCR, Computer Vision (CV), and Ai to transform information on Mortgage documents (paper and digital) into data and improve mortgage operations’ efficiency by enhancing speed and accuracy.
DocVu.AI is designed to cater to the unique and critical requirements of the US mortgage industry
Product Fast Facts
#1
Over 200+ US Banks use DocVu.AI for their mortgage operations.
#2
DocVu.AI’s Mortgage intelligence engine has AI and ML developed explicitly for US mortgage document processing and brings the highest level of success in accuracy
#3
DocVu.AI has Straight-Through Processing (STP) capabilities for 56% of US mortgage documents.