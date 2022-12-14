HW Media
Getting ahead of a turbulent market with consumer data
How Shant Banosian, America’s top LO, is on track to clear $1B in 2022
Preparing for 2023: What an Unprecedented Year in Mortgage has Taught Us
Inside the collapse of a top reverse mortgage lender
Demo DayUncategorized

HousingWire December Demo Day: Velma

Velma Connector

Velma Connector adds automation to your LOS! Alerts, reports, compliance emails, and postal mailings happen seamlessly. Interactive emails allow remote actions without the need to login. Connectors’ rules-based engine allows the automation of prebuilt and custom workflows! Connector auto-updates your LOS and sends out critical communications keeping you compliant.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Automate your ECOA/Reg-B Processes, TPO Communications, Pre/Post-close Marketing, In-Process Communications, Servicing Transfer Letters, Appraisal Payment Collection, and so much more!

#2

 No seats, only pay for what you use! After a low minimum site license, pricing is based on usage. No sneaky expensive per seat fees!

#3

Free your LOS from the overhead of business rules & SDK apps! Connector uses LOS data directly, which is more flexible and secure than duplicating data.

