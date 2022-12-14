HousingWire December Demo Day: Velma

Velma Connector
Velma Connector adds automation to your LOS! Alerts, reports, compliance emails, and postal mailings happen seamlessly. Interactive emails allow remote actions without the need to login. Connectors’ rules-based engine allows the automation of prebuilt and custom workflows! Connector auto-updates your LOS and sends out critical communications keeping you compliant.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Automate your ECOA/Reg-B Processes, TPO Communications, Pre/Post-close Marketing, In-Process Communications, Servicing Transfer Letters, Appraisal Payment Collection, and so much more!
#2
No seats, only pay for what you use! After a low minimum site license, pricing is based on usage. No sneaky expensive per seat fees!
#3
Free your LOS from the overhead of business rules & SDK apps! Connector uses LOS data directly, which is more flexible and secure than duplicating data.