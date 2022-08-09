HW Media
Demo Day

HousingWire August Demo Day: SAGENT

CARE

CARE is Sagent’s consumer platform that links a modern, bank-on-your-phone experience for  borrowers with seamless human care from servicers. Borrowers can manage payments and escrows, plus monitor home equity, new offers, and tax matters. They can also quickly apply for and resolve forbearances and loan mods during hardships.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Has a consumer experience with a seamless integration and two-way data sharing with servicing and default systems of record so consumer and enterprise experiences are always linked.

#2

Provides a full enterprise functionality that seamlessly links the servicer’s customer service teams to the customer experience, so they get immediate human help with fast, relevant outcomes.

#3

A modern, bank-on-your-phone experience to engage, retain, and stabilize two core consumer profiles: “performing” borrowers and “non-performing” borrowers.

